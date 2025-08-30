Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $495.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.53.

NYSE:CAT opened at $419.56 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $441.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $412.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $196.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,286,000 after buying an additional 208,196 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,836,000 after buying an additional 7,279,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $2,165,899,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,626,000 after purchasing an additional 264,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,416,000 after purchasing an additional 312,878 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

