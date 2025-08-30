Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.91%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

