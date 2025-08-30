Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) PT at $33.25

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $1,651,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,736.14. This trade represents a 25.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 52.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $41,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZO opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.58 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $657.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.82 million. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. MarineMax has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

