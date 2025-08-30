Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,517,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $12,564,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $10,828,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exponent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 506,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 74,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Exponent by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 76,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $112,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $348,056.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,602.78. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

