First Busey Corporation $BUSE Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 648.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 918,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 796,197 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 3,068.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUSE. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group began coverage on First Busey in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.81. First Busey Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Research analysts expect that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Phillips bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,250. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,956. This represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $93,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

