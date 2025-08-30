Jump Financial LLC Acquires 10,980 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 302.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

