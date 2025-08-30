Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 357,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 244,721 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:CYH opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.400–0.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

