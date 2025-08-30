Jump Financial LLC Sells 5,726 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 287.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 449.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8,642.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $667,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $55.72 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $605.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

