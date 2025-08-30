Jump Financial LLC Sells 5,594 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 191.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $166.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.73 and its 200-day moving average is $155.08. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $168.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.