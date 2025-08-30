Jump Financial LLC Acquires 46,129 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited $JKS

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 573.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of JinkoSolar worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 502.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.50%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

