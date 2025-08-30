Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after buying an additional 1,235,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,993,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $724,609,000 after buying an additional 280,955 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $160.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

