Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$122.63 and traded as high as C$145.63. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$143.59, with a volume of 112,541 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TIH shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$153.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$600,000.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

