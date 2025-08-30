American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.51. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 568 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

