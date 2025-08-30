Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 193.31 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 195.60 ($2.64). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 188.60 ($2.55), with a volume of 1,952,593 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 230 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Premier Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Premier Foods

Premier Foods Stock Performance

About Premier Foods

The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,337.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.