UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.60 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 129.40 ($1.75). UIL shares last traded at GBX 129.40 ($1.75), with a volume of 99 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.60.

In related news, insider Alison Hill purchased 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 per share, for a total transaction of £9,837.60. Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 15,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 per share, for a total transaction of £18,606.84. Insiders have bought 59,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

