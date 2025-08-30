Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.09 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 140.28 ($1.89). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.88), with a volume of 1,856,471 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £553.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,654.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.09.

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

