North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$50.43 and traded as high as C$50.72. North West shares last traded at C$50.46, with a volume of 188,171 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on North West and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.75.

North West Price Performance

North West Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. North West’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North West

In other North West news, Senior Officer Vineet Gupta bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$49.95 per share, with a total value of C$109,890.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

North West Company Profile

The North West Co Inc is a Canada-based company that is principally engaged in retail business in underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. The company provides food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, and outdoor products, with food products accounting for the majority of the company’s revenue.

