Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.34 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 65.50 ($0.88). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 64.90 ($0.88), with a volume of 255,014 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 price objective on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.
