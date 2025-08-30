Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in CompoSecure, Inc. $CMPO

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of CompoSecure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

CompoSecure Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.94. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 759,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,238,445.86. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 97,226 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,882,295.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 779,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,082,640.32. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,550 in the last 90 days. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CompoSecure Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.