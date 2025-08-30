Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Pagaya Technologies worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,198,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 886,539 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 826,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 646,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 446.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 393,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $16.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Insider Transactions at Pagaya Technologies

In other news, insider Tami Rosen sold 14,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $330,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,860.80. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 241,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,738,794.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,846,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,584,982.60. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 878,155 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,922. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

PGY stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

