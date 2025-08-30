Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $2,163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,606,000 after purchasing an additional 77,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 165,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $128.86 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.The company had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

