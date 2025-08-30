Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

