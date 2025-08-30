Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,832,000 after purchasing an additional 580,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,768 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,445,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,622,000 after purchasing an additional 119,069 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

