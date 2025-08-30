Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.