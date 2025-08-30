Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,288,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 170,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 729.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 116,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,717,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.