AlphaQuest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 182.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $22.08 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

