iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1,035.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,556,000 after acquiring an additional 489,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

