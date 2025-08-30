AlphaQuest LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 9,602.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLYS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $165,829.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,463.13. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 59,925 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $884,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,105.84. This represents a 31.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,051 shares of company stock worth $1,776,262. 25.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

