AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 13,393 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 3,974.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,549,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,017,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,322,000 after purchasing an additional 840,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6,931.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 759,103 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 23.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 416,797 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 312,543 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,793.17. This represents a 63.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,607,280 in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WRBY stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.72 and a beta of 2.09. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $29.73.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
