Albemarle Corporation $ALB Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 177,350.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 110.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 116.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $4,309,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -17.38%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

