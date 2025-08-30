AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. $BHRB

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 360,400.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 103.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 77.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of BHRB opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $954.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.18. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $87.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.06 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 20.93%. Research analysts predict that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jose David Riojas acquired 500 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,150. This represents a 2.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

