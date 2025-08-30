Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF $INCM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.30% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Franklin Income Focus ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $751.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47,086.88 and a beta of 0.50.

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.