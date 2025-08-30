Analysts Set Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target at $27.13

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.1250.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get Penguin Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

PENG stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Penguin Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,575,389.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 227,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,145.73. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $52,009.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $463,203.24. This represents a 10.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,175 shares of company stock worth $1,644,448 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,919,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter.

About Penguin Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.