CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Receives $107.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.4545.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 50,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $4,782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 3,512 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $323,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,294. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,218 shares of company stock valued at $516,266,664.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $117,000.

CoreWeave Price Performance

CoreWeave stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.36. CoreWeave has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.