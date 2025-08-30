CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $71.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.2857.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CSG Systems International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 62,763 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,321,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 99,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $271.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.29%.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.