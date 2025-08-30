Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bankinter
Bankinter Stock Performance
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 359.0%. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.