Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $14.89 on Monday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 359.0%. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

