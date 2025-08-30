Yelp (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $314,300.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,663,560.28. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 255,093 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,587 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

