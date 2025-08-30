SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given Buy Rating at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $502,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,030,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,344.32. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $552,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,972,962.60. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11,049.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,917 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,199,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,533 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

