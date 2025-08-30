Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $296,875.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

