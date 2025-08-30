Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 15,509 Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 15,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $271,252.41. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,472,945 shares in the company, valued at $235,641,808.05. This represents a 0.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 15,815 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $275,971.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $17.89 on Friday. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.21 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Donegal Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Donegal Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

