Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Price Target to $13.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Lucky Strike Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

LUCK opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 0.75. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $301.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. Lucky Strike Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.29%.

Institutional Trading of Lucky Strike Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,774,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,143,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.