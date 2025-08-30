Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.79.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 170.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

