SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on S. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

SentinelOne Stock Up 7.4%

SentinelOne stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $552,465.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,972,962.60. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $100,865.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 590,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,641.55. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

