Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.87.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FRO
Frontline Price Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 17.67%.The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Frontline by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 530,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.