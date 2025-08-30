Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Get Frontline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FRO

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of FRO opened at $20.96 on Friday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 17.67%.The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Frontline by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 530,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.