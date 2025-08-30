Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

NYSE EQR opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,351,689,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 725.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,908,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,019,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

