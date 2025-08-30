Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $346.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.11. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,072,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,954,491. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 61.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 501,200.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

