Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 1,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market cap of $31.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.1987 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

About Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

