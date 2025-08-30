Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $3,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 403,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $413,127.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,414.50. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $409,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,373.12. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

