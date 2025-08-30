TrustCo Bank Corp NY $TRST Position Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,305 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.40% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,022,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,156,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,539,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 76,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $750.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.