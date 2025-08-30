Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $194.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.44. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $201.80. The company has a market cap of $261.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.